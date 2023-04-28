Extra Time: Trump defamation trial, Ed Sheeran in court

In this edition of 'Eyewitness News Extra Time,' we have more on E. Jean Carroll's federal battery and defamation lawsuit against former President Donald Trump.

Trump's lawyer began grilling writer E. Jean Carroll in court Thursday about a 1990s encounter at a Manhattan department store that she says ended with Trump raping her - an account she acknowledged contained some details that were "difficult to conceive of."

N.J. Burkett was live at the courthouse in Lower Manhattan with the story.

Here are the other headlines from Thursday's show:

Pence testifies before special counsel grand jury

Former Vice President Mike Pence appeared Thursday before a grand jury investigating former President Donald Trump's role and efforts to overturn the 2020 election, sources familiar with the matter told ABC News. Pence was inside the courthouse in Washington for more than seven hours and his vehicle was later seen leaving by ABC News.

Ed Sheeran, on guitar, gets musical with a New York jury

In a packed New York courtroom, Ed Sheeran picked up his guitar Thursday and launched into a tune that has him locked in a copyright dispute over Marvin Gaye's soul classic "Let's Get it On" as the only audience that mattered - a jury - looked on.

Serial bank robber out on parole arrested again in Queens

A serial bank robber is facing charges after his parole officer recognized him from surveillance video of another robbery. Gerald Derosse, 54, admitted he choked an 81-year-old woman inside a Ridgewood Savings Bank in Queens on April 6 while demanding $205 from the teller.

