Extra Time: Breaking down 37-count indictment against Donald Trump

In this edition of 'Eyewitness News Extra Time,' we break down the 37-count indictment of former President Donald Trump.

The 49 pages of stunning details suggest the former president broke seven different laws by mishandling classified documents and obstructing the government's efforts to reclaim them. Some of the charges include violations of the Espionage Act.

Those documents were found scattered across the president's resort at Mar-a-Lago, including ultra-sensitive military information, and there are apparently audio recordings revealing that Trump knew what he was doing was illegal.

The indictment comes at a time when he is running for president again. According to polls, he is the leading candidate in the Republican race.

Reporter Mike Marza has more on how the charges affect the crowded field of candidates.

History of corrupt leaders

This is all pretty unprecedented territory here in the U.S. but there is a history of leaders in other Democratic nations pushing past legal troubles to hold onto office.

Argentina's current vice president and former president was convicted of awarding public contracts to a family friend and sentenced her to six years in jail, but she has appealed the decision and remains in power.

Rhen there's Silvio Berlusconi, who has been prime minister of Italy four different times, all while facing a list of legal troubles.

In Israel, a close ally of former President Trump, Benjamin Netanyahu was recently reinstalled as prime minister despite an ongoing criminal trial against him.

Air Quality Update

We also have an update on the improving air quality in New York City and the Tri-State area after a week-long battle with smoke from the Canadian wildfires.

You can watch 'Eyewitness News Extra Time' live Monday-Friday at 6:30 p.m. on ABC7NY.com or our ABC7NY app on Roku, FireTV, Apple TV and Android TV.

