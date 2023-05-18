Extra Time: What we know about missing boy found in East River

In this edition of 'Eyewitness News Extra Time,' we begin with tragedy in Harlem.

The family of 13-year-old Garret Warren received the news on Thursday that they had been dreading.

Police found his body in the East River, six days after he and 11-year-old Alfa Barrie vanished in Harlem. Right now, the NYPD is still searching the water for Barrie.

The NYPD's helicopter was out Thursday along with officers from the harbor unit searching for additional remains. Neighbors are still handing out flyers hoping that Barrie could still be found alive.

Here are the other major stories from Thursday's show:

NYC officials say city is running out of room for migrants

Asylum seekers continue to be bused into New York City, adding to the stress on services already pushed beyond their means. Mayor Eric Adams and advocates for immigrants are desperate to find a safe place to care for asylum seekers as more and more come in every day. The latest group arrived at the Port Authority bus terminal on Thursday morning, and more than a dozen buses are expected by the end of the week..

We dig deeper into this topic and some of the other big headlines in politics with the help of political consultant Hank Sheinkopf.

Police sources weigh in on Prince Harry, Meghan Markle NYC car chase

More witnesses and city officials are speaking out about what exactly happened Tuesday night in New York when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left a gala event and were followed by a group of photographers. The couple's representatives claimed they had been pursued by paparazzi in a "near catastrophic car chase" through the streets of Manhattan, but New York City police are sharing their explanation of what happened. Police said the pursuit was relatively short, led to no injuries, collisions or arrests and warranted no further investigation. And a photo agency later contended it was Harry and Meghan's security guards who acted recklessly.

Summer travel tips

This is the first full summer with no COVID flight restriction and no vaccine requirements, which means demand is soaring to take off somewhere. But there a fewer seats as air carriers, especially international airlines, are still not operating at capacity. 7 On Your Side's Nina Pineda talks about how you can take off without breaking the bank.

