Extra Time: Devastating bus crash in Wawayanda, Orange County leaves 2 dead

WAWAYANDA, New York (WABC) -- In this edition of Eyewitness News Extra Time, we have the latest details on a deadly bus crash in Orange County, New York.

The bus was transporting students from Farmingdale High School to a band camp in Greeley, Pennsylvania when tragedy struck.

The bus careened down an embankment off Interstate-84 near Wawayanda just before 1:30 p.m.

Two adults, both women, were killed. Five students were critically injured. They are being treated at area hospitals.

In total, there were 40 students and four adults aboard.

Governor Kathy Hochul said that a faulty front tire may have caused the crash.

We had live team coverage of the unfolding tragedy, beginning with Josh Einiger, who was at the Middletown State Police Barracks.

In News Copter 7, Shannon Sohn was over the scene on I-84, about 45 miles northwest of New York City.

Meanwhile at Farmingdale High School, the shock and grief were apparent as students, staff and parents learned of the terrible news.

Eyewitness News reporter N.J. Burkett continued coverage from the high school in Nassau County.

