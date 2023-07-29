In this edition of 'Eyewitness News Extra Time,' we cover the sweltering heat in our area and across the nation.

Extra Time: Sweltering heat grips the Tri-State and parts of the nation

Friday was the second day of what will soon be the summer's first heat wave.

Day three will continue the hot stretch with a chance for severe weather.

Meteorologist Dani Beckstrom tracks the heat and potential storms this weekend.

In Manhattan, it may have read in the mid-90s on the thermometer, but it felt like the triple digits.

If you thought that was bad, it could be worse.

In the west and the south, their streaks are breaking records.

In Miami, their 46-day streak above 100 degrees finally came to a drenching end this week.

In the west, El Paso, Texas hit day 43 with triple-digit temperatures on Friday.

Meanwhile in Phoenix, the city hit 29 days over 110 degrees.

