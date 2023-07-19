In this edition of 'Eyewitness News Extra Time,' we begin with the ongoing clean-up in Highland Falls following last week's catastrophic flooding.

Extra Time: Help on the way for flood-ravaged community in Highland Falls

NEW YORK (WABC) -- In this edition of 'Eyewitness News Extra Time,' we begin with the ongoing clean-up in Highland Falls following last week's catastrophic flooding.

On Tuesday, Governor Kathy Hochul returned there to offer assistance. She admitted, it's not everything storm victims will need to rebuild their homes, but it's a start.

Eyewitness News reporter Sonia Rincon had more on the relief efforts.

Meanwhile, the flooding problems continued in New Jersey as storms moved through the area on Tuesday.

Several cars in New Brunswick were almost submerged in the water that rose quickly due to flash flooding. Rescuers quickly arrived on the scene.

They pulled a kid out of a car that was stuck in the flooding. Several other people were also trapped in cars and homes.

Here are the other major headlines from Tuesday's show:

Search for evidence in Gilgo Beach investigation expands to South Carolina

Beyond Long Island, the search for forensic and physical evidence in connection with Gilgo Beach murder suspect Rex Heuermann has expanded to property he owns South Carolina. The sheriff's office in Chester said Tuesday it received a request to seize a vehicle -- a Chevrolet Avalanche. Authorities said at the time of Heuermann's arrest on Friday, the vehicle was located in South Carolina and is linked to the investigation. Police in Nevada also confirmed they are aware of Heuermann's connection to las vegas and are looking into unsolved cases.

Lawsuit: Hospital authorized organs harvested from unidentified woman

A Long Island man is suing New York City Health and Hospitals for authorizing his deceased mother's organs to be donated to LiveOnNY without her or his consent. The family provided Eyewitness News with the authorization form they say was used to harvest Hoyos de Baldrich's organs. It shows by checkmark the organs that were authorized for harvesting, including Hoyos de Baldrich's heart, lungs, kidneys, liver, pancreas, stomach, eye, bone, skin, veins, and tissue from her arms and legs. Her organs were authorized to be donated for research and education purposes.

Trump informed he is target in 2020 election probe: Sources

Special counsel Jack Smith has informed Donald Trump that he is a target in his investigation into efforts to overturn the 2020 election, say sources.

You can watch 'Eyewitness News Extra Time' live Monday-Friday at 6:30 p.m. on ABC7NY.com or our ABC7NY app on Roku, FireTV, Apple TV and Android TV.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.