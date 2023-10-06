In this edition of Eyewitness News Extra Time, we cover the disorder in the House of Representatives, a suspected fentanyl pill mill that was raided in the Bronx and an update on the AccuWeather forecast.

Extra Time: Who could be the next House Speaker, suspected fentanyl pill mill raided

The House of Representatives is in a virtual state of paralysis following the historic ouster of Kevin McCarthy as Speaker.

Everything, including another potential government shutdown, takes a backseat to the power struggle in the Republican party, a struggle that is only beginning.

ABC's Ike Ejiochi joins the show from Washington D.C., while political analyst Hank Sheinkopf breaks down the latest developments.

Here are the other major headlines from Thursday's show:

Federal agents raid suspected fentanyl pill mill in the Bronx

Federal agents and police executed a search warrant at a suspected fentanyl pill mill in the Bronx on Thursday. The raid was conducted around 4 p.m. at a home on Beaumont Avenue in the Belmont section, just around the corner from a day care. The NYPD, New York State Police, Homeland Security and DEA agents were all on the scene executing the search warrant. Sources say they are seizing pill presses along with product. At least four suspects have been brought out of that home in handcuffs.

Rain and drizzle Friday

Things go downhill on Friday as breezy, humid air moves in, bringing rain and drizzle. Expect high temperatures in the low 70s. Rainy, stormy conditions continue Saturday, an AccuWeather Alert day. Lee Goldberg has a look at the exclusive AccuWeather forecast.

A Spike Lee Joint comes to Brooklyn Museum

A new exhibit honoring Spike Lee opens this month in his home borough of Brooklyn. The eye-opening exhibition at the Brooklyn Museum, titled, "Spike Lee: Creative Sources," speaks to the Academy Award-winning filmmaker's unique place in American life and positions him, as The New York Times described, as a "defining figure in the Black community."

