Extra Time: War between Israel and Hamas rages on, Biden addresses the nation

In this edition of Eyewitness News Extra Time, we cover the latest developments in the war between Israel and Hamas.

The war, which has claimed at least 1,900 lives on both sides, is expected to escalate.

The weekend attack that Hamas said was retribution for worsening conditions for Palestinians under Israeli occupation has fired Israel's determination to crush the group's hold in Gaza.

New exchanges of fire over Israel's northern borders with militants in Lebanon and Syria on Tuesday pointed to the risk of an expanded regional conflict.

At least 14 Americans have been killed.

President Joe Biden addressed the nation on Tuesday, promising unwavering support for Israel. He also spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Meanwhile in New York, a big rally was held on Manhattan's East Side in support of Israel. Mayor Eric Adams and Governor Kathy Hochul were among those who spoke at the rally.

Here are the other major headlines from Tuesday's show:

Brooklyn composting program in effect

Brooklyn residents can now have their organic scraps picked up by the city. That's because the city's compost collection program is now available to all of Brooklyn's 2.6 million residents. Compost collection became available to all of Queens last year.

Jessica Tisch, Commissioner of the New York City Department of Sanitation, joined us on Extra Time to explain more.

Mayor Adams' trip to Central, South America

Mayor Eric Adams recently returned from a four-day visit to Central and South America. His goal is to gain new insight into the life-threatening journey made by thousands of people, a journey that often takes them from a land of oppression to a land of opportunity.

Alongside the mayor, the city leader at the forefront of the migrant crisis in the five boroughs has been Commissioner Manuel Castro of the New York City Mayor's Office of Immigrant Affairs. We spoke with Commissioner Castro for this Sunday's edition 'Tiempo.'

