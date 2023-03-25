Extra time: New twist in death of fashion designer; more drama in Trump investigation

In this edition of 'Eyewitness News Extra Time,' we have more on new twist in the death of a fashion designer.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- In this edition of 'Eyewitness News Extra Time,' we have more on new twist in the death of a fashion designer.

Katie Marie Gallagher was found dead last July in her apartment in Manhattan. Police say it was murder and it could be linked to at least five other deaths of people who were drugged and robbed.

Eyewitness News reporter Darla Miles has the details.

Here are the other headlines from Friday's show:

Trump investigation latest

A Manhattan grand jury will meet again next week to consider an indictment against Donald Trump, but not without some drama in the mail room at the Lower Manhattan court building Friday afternoon, where jurors had been meeting. An envelope with white powder was discovered in the mail room, addressed to the name 'Alvin.' It was quickly determined to be harmless. That office is the same one as District Attorney Alvin Bragg. It comes after some posts overnight by the former president. Each post warned on his social media platform of possible "death and destruction" if he is indicted. Trump's posts also calling Bragg "a degenerate psychopath." Bragg is investigating alleged hush money payments Trump's lawyers made to adult film actress Stormy Daniels on the eve of the 2016 presidential election.

TikTok uncertainty

Uncertainty is looming over the future of TikTok in the United States with lawmakers left unconvinced by safety assurances from the app's CEO. At a congressional hearing on Thursday, the social media company was under fire from both Democrats and Republicans with concerns centering on the platform's ties to China. TikTok says the day was dominated by "political grandstanding." So, what's next? ABC's Lindsay Watts was in Washington with that part of the story.

7 Sports+

We heard from an ESPN analyst about the impact of the World Baseball Classic and a preview of the upcoming MLB season. Ryan Field goes one on one with new St. John's head coach Rick Pitino. We also break down Princeton's Sweet 16 matchup against Creighton set to take place Friday night.

You can watch 'The Countdown' live Monday-Friday at 6:30 p.m. on ABC7NY.com or our ABC7NY app on Roku, FireTV, Apple TV and Android TV.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.