Extra Time: Catastrophic wildfires ravage across parts of Hawaii

In this edition of 'Eyewitness News Extra Time,' we begin with devastating news out of Hawaii, where at least a half dozen people are dead after wildfires tore through one of the most popular tourist areas on Wednesday.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- In this edition of 'Eyewitness News Extra Time,' we begin with devastating news out of Hawaii, where at least a half dozen people are dead after wildfires tore through one of the most popular tourist areas on Wednesday.

The scene has been apocalyptic, as thick smoke cloaked over parts of the affected area.

Now officials are warning many to postpone all non-essential travel to the island.

Returning from the island, at the moment, isn't easy.

Nearly 2,000 people are stuck at the airport there because of a flurry of canceled flights.

Here are the other major headlines from Wednesday's show:

More migrants arrive as New York City Mayor Eric Adams addresses budget crisis

$12 billion. That's the total Mayor Eric Adams says New York City could end up spending to take on the surging migrant crisis over the next three years.

Mayor Adams says the city is simply running out of money, not to mention space and personnel.

Eyewitness News reporter Sonia Rincón has the latest.

Man rescued from crane after suffering leg injury in White Plains

A worker had to be lowered from a crane after suffering a leg injury.

Newscopter 7 was at the scene, over the construction site in White Plains, where the male construction worker was rescued by crews.

Residents out thousands of dollars after Plainfield condemns buildings

Residents of two New Jersey apartment buildings have to find a new place to live, and they have to do so immediately.

Plainfield City officials condemned the buildings and ordered everyone to move out amid conditions they say are just too dangerous.

Eyewitness News Reporter Toni Yates was at the scene with latest.

You can watch 'Eyewitness News Extra Time' live Monday-Friday at 6:30 p.m. on ABC7NY.com or our ABC7NY app on Roku, FireTV, Apple TV and Android TV.