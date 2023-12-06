Extra Time: Mayor Adams slams NYC comptroller; curbing lithium-ion battery fires

We detail a clash among some officials triggered by New York City's financial woes, a new program that hopes to curb fires sparked by lithium-ion batteries and a rally over the MTA's congestion pricing plan.

Mayor Eric Adams slammed City Comptroller Brad Lander for taking away some of his power to enter into emergency contracts.

Now, the mayor, who slashed the budget, will travel to Washington D.C. on Thursday. He will plead for more federal funding to pay for asylum seekers.

On Tuesday, activists supporting migrants rallied and marched in Lower Manhattan. Eyewitness News reporter Lauren Glassberg was there.

Here are the other major headlines from Tuesday's show:

Addressing fires sparked by lithium-ion batteries

It is an epidemic unlike any other in New York City, but on Tuesday night, Mayor Adams said he believes he has a solution. So far this year, 100 people have died in fires in New York City. Investigators linked 18 of those deaths to the dangerous batteries.

Mayor Adams hopes a new charging pilot program, with battery-swapping networks and secure, fast-charging bike docks will add a layer of safety. Eyewitness News reporter Marcus Solis showed us how the new program works.

Rally on NYC congestion pricing

A rally in Manhattan Tuesday pushed for congestion pricing to drive below 60th Street in Manhattan. Supporters say the proposed $15 a day fee will reduce traffic and lead to cleaner air, while giving billions of dollars to the MTA. Some opponents have called it a money grab by the MTA. On Tuesday, Mayor Adams called for changes to the current plan. He wants exemptions for yellow taxis and for school buses. Eyewitness News reporter NJ Burkett has more.

NYC post-pandemic migration

A new report shows New York's millionaire class is growing. The report called "Who is leaving New York State," suggests high-earning households are surpassing pre-pandemic numbers. The report says more than 17,000 millionaire households were gained over the last two years. When it comes to lower- and middle-income families, they are the ones who are moving away. New York lost about 123,000 families in lower tax brackets since last year. Most cited the high cost of living as the reason they moved.

Executive Director of the Fiscal Policy Institute Nathan Gusdorf joined our show.

New research adds new layer in debate over Christmas trees

It is an annual decision for many families: should you get a real or a fake Christmas tree. The American Christmas Tree Association says 77% of people usually opt for an artificial tree, while 23% pick the real deal.

But researchers at Washington State University say being able to reuse artificial trees year after year is convenient, but it doesn't make them the most sustainable option. They say Christmas tree farms not only help to produce oxygen and clean our water, but they also act as a wildlife habitat. Then at the end of the holidays, real trees can be recycled. They can be mulched or even used to build up dunes to prevent beach erosion. On top of that, experts say artificial tree production has a high carbon footprint.

