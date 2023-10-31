Extra Time: Netanyahu addresses world; antisemitism concerns grow at NYC college campuses

In this edition of Eyewitness News Extra Time, we have the latest on the crisis in the Middle East.

In this edition of Eyewitness News Extra Time, we have the latest on the crisis in the Middle East.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was defiant as he addressed the world Monday afternoon, proclaiming, "this is a time for war." He also warned this war will be "long and difficult."

Israel's military says it killed dozens of Hamas fighters overnight and struck targets in northern Gaza as part of its expanded ground operations.

Meanwhile, the United Nations warned civil order is deteriorating in Gaza after weeks of siege and bombardment, with people breaking into warehouses to take survival essentials, but on Monday, 26 more aid trucks crossed into Gaza from Egypt. The numbers are staggering.

More than 9,700 people have been killed so far. Hamas is still holding 239 people hostage. Israeli officials say they rescued one of those hostages during a military operation in Gaza.

Eyewitness News reporter Josh Einiger has the latest developments.

Back in New York City, the crisis in the Mideast has triggered large protests on campuses. Threats and acts of antisemitism are also rising. Now some Jewish students are calling for university officials to speak out against antisemitism and take action to protect Jewish students.

Eyewitness News reporter Lauren Glassberg has more.

Gaza children deaths

The humanitarian organization 'Save the Children' says more children have been killed in Gaza in this month alone than in armed conflicts globally in any of the past three years. Palestinian health authorities claim that 3,000 of the nearly 8,000 killed in Gaza are children. Jason Lee, a director of 'Save the Children,' says as the violence expands, more children face grave risk.

Floyd Bennett Field opens to NYC migrants amid concern from some

New York City is opening a massive relief shelter for migrants at Floyd Bennett Field, which was once the city's first municipal airport. The shelter opens to migrant families with children on Monday, but there are concerns about safety from some local leaders. The first 500 people can move in Monday, but it can house up to 2,000 family members. The newest relief shelter is being considered the best of a bad list of options to address the migrant crisis.

Vote to expel Rep. George Santos from Congress could come this week

New York House Republicans believe they are close to the two-thirds majority of votes needed to expel Rep. George Santos from Congress. The vote is expected to happen later this week but it is extremely rare for the House of Representatives to expel one of their own.

You can watch 'Eyewitness News Extra Time' live Monday-Friday at 6:30 p.m. on ABC7NY.com or our ABC7NY app on Roku, FireTV, Apple TV and Android TV.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.