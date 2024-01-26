Extra Time: NTSB subway report; deadly food concerns

In this edition of Extra Time, we unpack the NTSB subway derailment report and the deadly food reaction that prompted a statewide recall. Plus, is social media really a health hazard?

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The National Transportation Safety Board released its preliminary report on Thursday into the derailment of a No. 1 subway train earlier this month.

A northbound train collided with a disabled train, then partially derailed just north of the 96th Street station on Jan. 4.

About 22 passengers and three crew members suffered minor injuries.

Deadly allergic reaction

A recall alert has been expanded following the death of a New Yorker who ate cookies that were incorrectly labeled from Stew Leonard's.

Roughly 500 packs of Vanilla Florentine cookies sold at stores in Danbury and Newington, Connecticut contained peanuts -- even though they were not a listed ingredient.

A woman in her 20s from the United Kingdom died when she ate the cookies at a party after suffering an allergic reaction.

The tragedy left many with so many questions, such as how do you help someone who is having a reaction? How do you spot it?

To get to the bottom of those concerns, Dr. David Rosenthal, who heads up pediatric allergy services at Northwell Health, joined the show and shared his thoughts.

Children and social media

New York City Mayor Eric Adams delivered his annual State of the City address on Thursday, and one of his new programs was declaring social media use a health hazard for young people.

While the concept is huge, the difficult part is coming up with a solution for those kids who are addicted to phone apps.

As most parents know, these devices are a part of our children's culture. So how do you protect them?

Joining the show is Dr. Shannon Bennett, a clinical director at the Center for Youth Mental Health at NewYork-Presbyterian, to discuss those concerns.

