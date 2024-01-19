Extra Time: Another winter storm; NYC migrants braving the bitter cold

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Another winter storm has the Tri-State area in its crosshairs, threatening to bring a fresh blanket of snow across the region.

The New York City Department of Sanitation issued a snow alert, and announced it will deploy its arsenal of more than 700 salt spreaders to pretreat roadways.

Chief Meteorologist Lee Goldberg joined us to time out the incoming snowfall.

How NYC asylum seekers are battling frigid temps

This very cold weather is part of life for many in the Tri-State area.

But for the scores of thousands of migrants who now live here, the frigid cold is a new concept.

For those without winter clothings on Thursday, some human kindness in the form of donated hates and gloves came in handy a local shelter.

Sonia Rincon joined us with the report.

School bus safety update

On Thursday, New York City made a bit of school bus history by unveiling a first of its kind technology on school buses and other official NYC vehicles.

The aim for this new tech is to limit speeding, and make sure drivers are fully aware of what goes on around them.

The federally funded test is designed to cut down on traffic death.

Kemberly Richardson joins in with the story.

The road to safer streets

A mom in Brooklyn has been advocating for safer streets since the death of her son in 2013.

She co-founded the group "Families for Safe Streets," which is aimed to eliminate all traffic deaths and serious injuries.

As it approaches its 10-year anniversary, she is still working to improve road safety.

Amy Cohen joins Extra Time to share how.

