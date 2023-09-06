Extra Time: Latest on deadly Queens crash, City Island boat fire

In this edition of Eyewitness News Extra Time, we have an update on deadly crash in Queens, plus new details on a boat fire on City Island.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- In this edition of Eyewitness News Extra Time, we have an update on deadly crash in Queens, plus new details on a boat fire on City Island.

A 67-year-old man was killed, and three others, including two kids, were injured after a car slammed into a group of pedestrians in Glen Oaks.

Eyewitness News Jim Dolan was live at the scene with more on the breaking details.

Meanwhile in the Bronx, firefighters made quick work of a boat that caught fire at the dock near City Island.

NewsCopter 7 was overhead as the flames burned through the boat, and at one point even spread to the dock. Soon after, the boat sank.

It's unknown if anybody was injured in this fire. There's no word on how it started.

Here are the other major headlines from Monday's show:

September brings the heat

It may be September, but we're heating up. Temperatures are expected to soar into the 90s for several days this week. Meteorologist Jeff Smith has a look at the forecast and the chances at our first heat wave of the year.

NJ beachgoers warned to stay out of water due to rip currents

Officials are warning beachgoers at the Jersey Shore to stay out of the water despite the sweltering heat due to rough surf. There were several drownings and rescue missions over the Labor Day weekend because of strong rip currents making it dangerous for swimming. Many beaches no longer have lifeguards because they are short-staffed.

NYPD to reform policing of protests in landmark agreement deal

An agreement was announced Tuesday between the New York Attorney General, the NYPD and civil liberties advocates to reform how protests are policed. Under the deal, police will stop using controversial tactics called kettling, where officers surround demonstrators to corral them before making arrests. ABC News contributor and former NYPD Chief of Detectives Robert Boyce joined Extra Time to talk more about this.

