Extra Time: Deadly gun violence in Queens; holiday travel forecast

One man was killed and three others were injured in a shooting in the South Jamaica section of Queens on Friday night.

QUEENS, New York (WABC) -- In this edition of Eyewitness News Extra Time, we have the latest on more gun insanity in New York City, what you need to know about the weather and how it could impact your holiday travel plans and terror concerns ahead of New Year's Eve festivities.

Police are now looking for the person behind the deadly shooting.

Eyewitness News reporter CeFaan Kim was at the scene with the details.

Here are the other major headlines from Friday's show:

Weekend holiday travel forecast

More than 115 million people are expected to hit the road or fly the friendly skies. The TSA says it has already screened more than 5 million passengers over the past two days. Another 2.5 million are expected to be screened by the end of the night. Despite that, most people will be driving to their holiday destinations. Consider this your warning: AAA says Saturday will be the busiest day on the roads, and so if you have to drive Saturday, you're urged to be on the road before 10 a.m.

Will the weather add some turbulence to your travel plans? Chief Meteorologist Lee Goldberg has more on the holiday weekend forecast.

New terror concerns for New Year's Eve with elevated threat level

There is no confirmed terrorist threat in our area for either the Christmas holiday or New Year's Eve in New York, according the law enforcement officials, but intelligence agencies and security experts believe that with the war and chaos in the Middle East, we are in a kind of danger zone that we can't ignore. Investigative reporter Dan Krauth is digs deeper.

More than 400 protests in recent months have been linked to the crisis in the Mideast, forcing local authorities to respond. Brian Higgins, a global security advisor and adjunct professor at John Jay College of Criminal Justice joined us with more on how that constant response is straining the police force.

