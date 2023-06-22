In this edition of 'Eyewitness News Extra Time,' we begin with a vote that was set to impact one million renters and landlords of rent-stabilized units in New York City.

Extra Time: How vote on rent increase could impact New Yorkers in stabilized apartments

The New York City Rent Guidelines Board decision on rent hikes was expected to come down Wednesday night.

We took a look at how those numbers could fall.

Here are the other headlines from Wednesday's show:

Titanic missing submersible update

Rescuers on Wednesday rushed more ships and vessels to the area where a submersible disappeared on its way to the Titanic wreckage site, hoping underwater sounds they detected for a second straight day might help narrow their search in an increasingly urgent mission.

Amityville police-involved shooting

Officials are investigating after a man was shot several times by Suffolk County Police plain clothes officers Wednesday morning. Jayvon Bell, 21, was shot multiple times by officers on Maple Road in Amityville around 11:45 a.m. after firing a single shot, according to police. The circumstances that led to the shooting are not yet clear.

7 On Your Side stillbirths interview

A group of women in New York are vowing to keep up the fight to get a bill through the New York State legislature allowing women who suffer a stillbirth to receive paid family leave, after the bill stalled just before the legislature's summer recess.

You can watch 'Eyewitness News Extra Time' live Monday-Friday at 6:30 p.m. on ABC7NY.com or our ABC7NY app on Roku, FireTV, Apple TV and Android TV.

