Extra Time: SoHo hotel murder; Chiefs parade shooting latest

NEW YORK (WABC) -- In this edition of Eyewitness News Extra Time, we break down the recent arrest of a 23-year-old weeks after the death of a woman in a SoHo hotel.

Police say 23-year-old Raad Almansoori is being held without bail in Phoenix.

Investigators accuse him of stabbing two women and attempting to steal a car from one of the victims.

Officers arrested Almansoori after they spotted him in a stolen car.

He apparently told police he was wanted for a homicide in New York City and told them to Google SoHo 54 Hotel.

Here are the other headlines from Tuesday's show:

Two men charged with murder after shooting at Chiefs Super Bowl parade

Two men now charged with murder in connection with that deadly shooting after the Super Bowl parade in Kansas City.

Investigators say Dominic Miller and Lyndell Mays began arguing as the parade ended.

The argument quickly escalated, and police say the two men started firing at one another.

The gunfire killed a bystander and injured 22 other people.

Prosecutors say more arrests are possible in the coming days.

Bill Ritter sits with Al Sharpton

Eyewitness News' Bill Ritter recently sat with Rev. Al Sharpton for a wide-ranging interview, covering everything from his road to becoming a civil rights activist to his thoughts on Black History Month, and more.

Changing Perspective

There have been several recent acts of violence by newly arrived migrants in New York City.

A group of migrants assaulted several police officers in Times Square last month. Earlier this month, a 15-year-old fired several shots inside a Times Square store and at officers as they tried to apprehend him.

The city also announced a curfew for many migrant shelters to try and curtail the crime.

Some immigrant advocates believe the recent crimes create a false sense of chaos and insecurity that threatens law-abiding immigrants.

Eyewitness News' Joe Torres spoke with Liz Alarcón, the daughter of Venezuela immigrants and founder and Executive Director of Pulso, on the upcoming episode of Tiempo to discuss why these few arrests do not represent the widespread migrant community.

