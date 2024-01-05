Extra Time: Subway train derailment injures dozens; NY tackles maternal health

A 1 train leaving the West 96th Street and Broadway subway station jumped the track after an apparent collision with a disabled MTA work train.

In this edition of Eyewitness News Extra Time, we have details on a subway train derailment that left at least a dozen people injured Thursday afternoon.

In this edition of Eyewitness News Extra Time, we have details on a subway train derailment that left at least a dozen people injured Thursday afternoon. A 1 train leaving the West 96th Street and Broadway subway station jumped the track after an apparent collision with a disabled MTA work train.

In this edition of Eyewitness News Extra Time, we have details on a subway train derailment that left at least a dozen people injured Thursday afternoon. A 1 train leaving the West 96th Street and Broadway subway station jumped the track after an apparent collision with a disabled MTA work train.

In this edition of Eyewitness News Extra Time, we have details on a subway train derailment that left at least a dozen people injured Thursday afternoon. A 1 train leaving the West 96th Street and Broadway subway station jumped the track after an apparent collision with a disabled MTA work train.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- In this edition of Eyewitness News Extra Time, we have details on a subway train derailment that left at least a dozen people injured Thursday afternoon.

At least 26 people were hurt when a 1 train leaving the West 96th Street and Broadway subway station jumped the track after an apparent collision with a disabled MTA work train.

It happened just after 3 p.m., stopping service along the bulk of the 1/2/3 lines in Manhattan during the evening rush hour.

Eyewitness News reporter Jim Dolan was on the Upper West Side with the breaking details, while reporter Anthony Carlo had more on reaction from passengers who endured the frightening moments.

Tackling maternal health in New York

Governor Kathy Hochul is taking action to reduce the number of maternal and infant deaths in New York. On Thursday, she unveiled a six-point plan. It includes paid family leave for prenatal care, eliminating co-pays for prenatal care, and providing training for maternal mental health through the 9-8-8 hotline. In addition, the plan increases access to Doulas and provides affordable cribs to families. New data monitoring and financial incentives to reduce the number of c-sections that pose a risk to pregnant women are included as well.

Ed Bray, Senior Director of State Government Affairs for the March of Dimes, joined us on the show.

MTA subway art

There is a lot of beauty underground. A little-known MTA program pays artists to add splendor to the subway. Artists such as Roy Lichtenstein, Nick Cave, Chuck Close, and Yoko Ono are among more than 400 who have been commissioned by MTA Arts and Design, which brings public art to subways, rail stations, buses and elsewhere throughout the transit system, turning the underground into an art museum.

Sandra Bloodworth, Director of MTA Arts and Design, joined us on Extra Time.

You can watch 'Eyewitness News Extra Time' live Monday-Friday at 6:30 p.m. on ABC7NY.com or our ABC7NY app on Roku, FireTV, Apple TV and Android TV.