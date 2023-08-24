Extra Time: Brooklyn deadly hammer attack; charges in Queens missing child case

In this edition of 'Eyewitness News Extra Time,' we have breaking details on a horrific hammer attack that left one woman dead and her children critically injured in Brooklyn.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- In this edition of 'Eyewitness News Extra Time,' we have breaking details on a horrific hammer attack that left one woman dead and her children critically injured in Brooklyn.

The mother's two young children, ages 3 and 5, are now fighting for their lives after being attacked inside their Sunset Park apartment.

Eyewitness News reporter CeFaan Kim was at the scene with the latest details.

Here are the other major headlines from Wednesday's show:

75-year-old man facing charges after 5-year-old went missing in Queens

A 75-year-old man and the mother of the 5-year-old girl who went missing in Queens on Tuesday, sparking a frantic hours-long search, are now facing charges. Kimberly Pijuan, 30, is charged with endangering the welfare of a child, police said on Wednesday, however, the Queens District Attorney's Office is declining to prosecute her pending further investigation. Police also announced that the 75-year-old suspect who was seen with the child on surveillance video is facing charges. Franz Vila is charged with kidnapping, criminal sex act, unlawful imprisonment and acting in a manner to injure a child under 17 years old.

NYC asylum seekers

Over 3,000 asylum seekers came into New York City in the past week. City officials say that's one of the largest weekly numbers to date. It's about 600 people a day, up from 300 to 400 normally. On Wednesday afternoon, city officials and the Legal Aid Society were in court examining how the decades-old right to shelter mandate applies to asylum seekers.

Wagner Group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin dies in plane crash in Russia

Mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin, who led a brief armed rebellion against the Russian military earlier this year, was aboard a plane that crashed north of Moscow on Wednesday, killing all 10 people on board, according to Russia's civil aviation agency.

Republicans to hold 1st debate of 2024 presidential campaign

The leading 2024 Republican presidential candidates are set to face off in a series of debates -- the first of which is Wednesday night in Milwaukee, airing on Fox News starting at 9 p.m. EDT. More than half a dozen White House hopefuls have met the polling and donor requirements for a spot on the debate stage. The front-runner, however, has declined to participate outright.

