Extra Time: Breaking down Trump's 4th indictment, Giuliani's involvement

In this edition of 'Eyewitness News Extra Time,' we break down the latest indictment against Donald Trump and Rudy Giuliani's involvement.

Trump and 18 others were charged with a number of crimes that focused on overturning the 2020 presidential election results in Georgia.

There are two well-known New Yorkers listed on the indictment: Trump himself and former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani.

On his daily WABC AM radio show Tuesday afternoon, Giuliani said Trump was "indicted for his first amendment rights." Giuliani said prosecutors indicted him for being Trump's lawyer.

He went on to attack the validity of the case and the qualifications of the Fulton County prosecutor.

We dig deeper into the rise and fall of Giuliani, and the latest round of Trump-related indictments with the help of former Manhattan Assistant District Attorney Jeremy Saland.

Here are the other major headlines from Tuesday's show:

Hawaii works to identify 99 confirmed dead after Maui wildfires

Hawaii officials worked painstakingly to identify the 99 people confirmed killed in wildfires that ravaged Maui and expected to release the first names Tuesday, even as teams intensified the search for more dead in neighborhoods reduced to ash. A week after a blaze tore through historic Lahaina, many who survived have started moving into hundreds of hotel rooms set aside for displaced locals.

Asylum seekers to arrive at NYC's newest migrant center in Queens

Asylum seekers were expected to start moving into New York City's newest migrant relief shelter in Queens on Tuesday, a center that will eventually hold 1,000 people. City officials gave members of the media, including Eyewitness News, a tour of the Humanitarian Emergency Response and Relief Center (HERRC), on the site of the Creedmoor Psychiatric Center in Queens Village.

You can watch 'Eyewitness News Extra Time' live Monday-Friday at 6:30 p.m. on ABC7NY.com or our ABC7NY app on Roku, FireTV, Apple TV and Android TV.