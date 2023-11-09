Extra Time: Upper East Side cafe receives outpouring of support, aftermath of Election Day 2023

On Wednesday's edition of Extra Time, we discuss the outpour of support for a cafe on the Upper East Side after its baristas walked off the job, protesting the cafe's support of Israel.

Customers have been lining the block, not just for a cup of coffee, but even more meaningful - to show the cafe's owner he is not alone.

Eyewitness News anchor Joe Torres has the story from the Upper East Side.

Here are the other major headlines from Wednesday's show:

Community bands together to replace torn down Israeli hostage posters

A show of support for the hostages in the Mideast ends in frustration on Long Island. A community in Great Neck, home to one of the largest Jewish populations on Long Island, hung more than 200 posters of Israeli hostages on a building only to find it torn down overnight. However, a group of high school students refused to be deterred.

More Palestinians flee combat zone in northern Gaza

The situation in Gaza remains dangerous for Palestinian civilians still caught in the crossfire. Aid is trickling in, but fuel remains in short supply and hospitals are on the brink of collapse. Those conditions have prompted the U.S. to call on the Israelis to agree to humanitarian pauses in the fighting.

Republican Marmorato declares victory in Bronx City Council race

For the first time in decades, a Republican declared victory in a city council race in the Bronx. But the Democrat incumbent has yet to concede.

Voter turnout was low on Tuesday, the city's Board of Election says of the more than four and half million voters, just 12 percent showed up to cast their ballot.

