Extra Time: Deadly UNLV campus shooting; milestone for US offshore windpower

In this edition of Eyewitness News Extra Time, we have details on a deadly shooting at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, a milestone for U.S. offshore windpower and a look into the life and legacy of Norman Lear.

Police say they got a call about an active shooter late Wednesday afternoon near the business school.

Authorities revealed that at least three people were killed, plus the suspected gunman who was killed by police responding to active shooter reports.

ABC's Tim Pulliam followed the breaking details.

Here are the other top headlines from Wednesday's show:

New fee with congestion pricing?

In New York City on Wednesday, the MTA board gave the green light to its controversial congestion pricing plan, and we are learning about a new fee. Drivers who go below 60th Street in Manhattan will also be hit with a 25% surcharge. That is on top of the $15 a day fee for cars and $36 for trucks. Taxis and ride shares would also pay a fee.

If you don't like the idea, you and the rest of the public get to have your say about the plan before a final decision. Eyewitness News reporter Lauren Glassberg has more.

New milestone of U.S. offshore windpower

After numerous financial setbacks, the U.S. has hit a milestone for offshore windpower. An 800-foot turbine in New London, Connecticut is now sending electricity onto the grid from the wind farm east of Montauk. It is shaping up to be the country's first commercial-scale offshore wind farm. Currently, two 11-megawatt turbines are up. The other 10 are expected to open by early next year and generate 132 megawatts to power to more than 70,000 homes.

Joining us on Extra Time was Jennifer Garvey, head of New York Market Strategy at Orsted.

Norman Lear, legendary television creator, dies at 101

Hollywood is paying tribute to Norman Lear. The legendary writer-producer died Tuesday at the age of 101. His tremendous life had a huge impact on American culture. Lear revolutionized television in the 1970's with sitcoms like 'Sanford and Son,' 'Maude' and 'All in the Family.' The famous house from the intro to 'All in the Family' still stands in Glendale, Queens. Lear's shows were more than just comedies, they drove social change and launched the careers of many TV icons.

Sandy Kenyon takes a look back at the life and career of the sitcom pioneer.

