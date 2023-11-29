Extra Time: Cold air moves through, Congress inches closer to expel Santos

In this edition of Eyewitness News Extra Time, we detail Tuesday's AccuWeather Alert, break down Congress's latest step to expel Congressman George Santos and dive deeper into a new pedestrian safety plan in Queens.

On Tuesday, the Tri-State dealt with some of the coldest air of the season. Some parts of our area even saw some flakes.

The core of the cold hits Tuesday night, followed by another cold day on Wednesday.

Meteorologist Jeff Smith has the specifics.

Meanwhile in Washington, House Democrats made a move to force an expulsion vote in a matter of days for Congressman Santos.

Representatives filed a privileged resolution, and that triggered a vote.

The resolution follows a scathing report from the House Ethics Committee that alleges Santos used campaign funds for trips, botox and shopping.

Eyewitness News reporter Chanteé Lans joined us live from Capitol Hill.

Here are the other major headlines from Tuesday's show:

Queens pedestrian safety plan

New research shows reckless driving is deadlier than gun violence in parts of the city. In western Queens alone, crashes killed 13 pedestrians and cyclists this year. Close to 940 more were injured. With fatalities on the rise, lawmakers answered the calls to make the area safer for everyone. Eyewitness News reporter Anthony Carlo took a look at the road map for safe streets.

State Senator Kristen Gonzalez also joined the show with more on the safety plan.

Mexico opens 1st consulate in NJ

The government of Mexico recently opened its first consulate in New Jersey. Government leaders established the consulate because of the growing Mexican community in the garden state. New Jersey is home to more than 200,000 Mexican nationals. That's according to the latest information from the United States Census Bureau. Passaic has the largest population, with more than 20,000 Mexican nationals. New Brunswick has the second largest population at more than 10,000, and is home to the brand new Mexican consulate in New Jersey.

We had the chance to speak with Mariana Diaz, consul general of Mexico in New Brunswick to give us some more insight on the new consulate and all the available services.

