weather or not

Weather or Not: Fall foliage forecast for New York State

By Lee Goldberg
EMBED <>More Videos

Weather or Not: Fall foliage outlook for New York State

NEW YORK (WABC) -- As we go from the lush green landscape of summer to the colors of autumn, WABC chief meteorologist Lee Goldberg explains the science being the change in color.

So how do light, temperature, and moisture signal a change to the yellow, red, and orange hues we see during the fall season? And where can you see the best of autumn this time of year? And how vivid might the colors be this year, and when will we begin to see them?

"Last year, we were coming out of a drought, and that muted some of the colors, it was a decent fall season, but could have been better. This year, we were soaked over the summer, which could have stressed out a lot of the trees, but we ended September with a pretty long dry stretch. And that should help so brilliant colors a possibility, although the season may be a little late," Lee explains.

Ross D. Levi, executive director at NYS Division of Tourism and I LOVE NY, takes us on a tour of the state's brilliant colors.

"We have the longest foliage season in the United States. So basically, any weekend between mid-September and mid-November, somewhere in New York State is at or near peak," Levi says.

He goes on to say the state's big finale is downstate in New York City and Long Island.

You can track the change in color using I LOVE NY's interactive fall foliage map HERE.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathernew yorklong island cityhudson valleyroad trippersfall foliagecatskillsnyc weatherweatherweather or notcolumbus dayfallhalloweenhudson riverhidden new yorkfun stuffsciencetourism
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WEATHER OR NOT
NYC's shady divide: NatGeo, ABC7 shine light on climate inequality
Weather or Not: Smoky skies explained
Weather or Not: Lee's extreme weather survival guide
Weather or Not: Lee Goldberg welcomes Brittany Bell to ABC7
TOP STORIES
What Brian Laundrie was doing after he returned to FL without Petito
COVID-19 outbreaks impact schools in Toms River and Passaic Co.
Woman killed while exiting car; Driver hit at least 10 vehicles: PD
Rikers conditions so bad, no bail in non-violent cases: Manhattan DA
Couple gets married on US-Canadian border due to COVID restrictions
'It's pretty scary': 3 wounded when gunfire erupts on NYC street
Brooklyn Diocese Bishop Nicholas DiMarzio resigns
Show More
Climate change fueling mosquito explosion in NYC, experts say
AccuWeather: Autumn breeze
COVID vaccines for kids now expected before Thanksgiving: Official
Ex-NYC health chief tapped to lead state Department of Health
YouTube removes 130K videos violating COVID vaccine policies
More TOP STORIES News