Accused suspect facing murder charges in deadly Bed-Stuy playground shooting

BED-STUY, Brooklyn (WABC) -- An accused suspect is now facing charges in a deadly shooting on a Brooklyn playground.

Police arrested 19-year-old Dinikue Grant who is accused of shooting and killing 20-year-old Daquan Trantham at St. Andrews Playground in Bed-Stuy.

The shooting happened back in April.

Grant is facing murder charges.

