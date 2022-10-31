NYC artist gifts painting to FDNY members who saved his life after he went into cardiac arrest

Back in April, FDNY EMTs and paramedics acted quickly, performing life-saving measures to save Ray Trosa

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- A New York City artist wanted to thank the men and women who saved his life in the best way he knew how-- with a work of art.

Ray Trosa is a New York native hailing from Astoria, Queens whose mixed-media art style spans from large-scale paintings to lighting design.

Back in April 2022, Trosa suffered a medical emergency and when members from FDNY Station 49 arrived, his condition worsened and he went into cardiac arrest.

The EMTs and paramedics acted quickly, performing measures to revive Trosa and bring him back to life.

Last week, Trosa celebrated his 50th birthday and wanted to spend it with the first responders who saved his life.

Trosa visited Station 49 and met EMTs Zelman Shapira Jr. and Sandra Cotton, FDNY Paramedics Ralph Maisonneuve and Yani Borukhov, and Lieutenant Tony Voxakis who responded to the 911 call that day.

He presented the team with a painting of a heart with each of their badge numbers surrounded by rays of light.

