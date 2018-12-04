7 On Your Side: 'Smartest' gadgets to help simplify your home

Technology makes it easier than ever to help manage your household - from surveillance cameras to doors you can lock through your phone.
7 On Your Side has the best options to help keep your home connected.
Get the details in the video player above.
----------
SHARE YOUR STORY
Do you have an issue with a company that you haven't been able to resolve? If so, 7 On Your Side wants to help you!
Send us your questions, issues, and story ideas to Nina by filling out the form above, by emailing 7OnYourSideNina@abc.com, or contact Nina on her Facebook page or tweet her at Twitter @7OnYourSideNY! You can also call the 7 On Your Side Hotline at 917-260-7697.
If using the app, click here to send us a news tip
Related Topics:
finance7 On Your Sidehome
finance7 On Your Sidehome