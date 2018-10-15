MEGA MILLIONS

Mega Millions jackpot surges to $654 million, 2nd biggest in game's history

Here's what you should know if you're thinking of playing the Mega Millions. (Julio Cortez/AP Photo)

The Mega Millions jackpot has grown to $654 million and is approaching the game's largest drawing ever after no ticket hit all six numbers on Friday.

Mega Millions officials said no one matched all six numbers Friday to win the $548 million prize. The numbers were: 70-24-46-4-61 Megaball: 7

The next drawing is on Tuesday, and it could reach a record high.

The only higher jackpot in the history of the game was $656 million shared by winners in three states in 2012. The current estimated jackpot would be the fourth largest lottery prize ever in U.S. history.

It has grown so big because the last winner was drawn on July 24, when a California office pool of 11 coworkers shared $543 million -- the largest prize ever won on a single ticket in the game. If there is a winner and they opt for the cash value of this prize, that would mean about $372 million before taxes.

RELATED: The biggest Mega Millions, Powerball drawings ever

The Mega Millions jackpot is not the only big jackpot up for grabs this week: The Powerball drawing, set for Saturday night, has a jackpot of $314 million.

Mega Millions jackpots start out at $40 million and roll over if there is no jackpot winner. Overall odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 302,575,350.

Tickets are sold in 44 states plus the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

You can watch the drawing before Eyewitness News at 11 on Friday night.

