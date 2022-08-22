Man sprayed with fire extinguisher, punched in face in apparent hate crime in Williamsburg, Brooklyn

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are investigating a possible hate crime after a man was attacked with a fire extinguisher in Williamsburg.

A 66-year-old man was walking along the sidewalk near the intersection of Roebling Street and South 3rd Street early Sunday morning when he was approached by a group of people he didn't know.

That's when one of the suspects sprayed him with powder from a fire extinguisher.

The victim who asked to remain anonymous said after the spray the suspect then punched him in the nose leaving him bloody.

He says the suspect was with a group of young teens who can be seen in surveillance video obtained by police.

The victim said physically he's okay, but he is hesitant to step outside alone that early in the morning.

"Sure I was surprised," he said. "I thought with this I am finished. And then he gave me a punch."

The NYPD's Hate Crime Task Force was notified of the incident and their investigation remains ongoing.

There have been 149 anti-semitic attacks so far this year with 160 arrests.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). All calls will be kept anonymous.

The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577.

EXCLUSIVE | Bronx apartment residents say they are being terrorized, beaten by teens who come to building

----------

* More Brooklyn news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a News Tip