Massive fire breaks out at NYPD impound, evidence warehouse

NewsCopter 7 was over the blaze, which appears to have started at a warehouse on Columbia Street in Red Hook.

RED HOOK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A massive fire broke out at a warehouse in Brooklyn Tuesday morning.

The fire appears to have started at a warehouse on Columbia Street in Red Hook that's part of the Erie Basin Marine Pound.

One of five warehouses where the NYPD stores vehicles that are confiscated or evidence of a crime.

They also use this warehouse to store evidence that is too large to fit in normal storage areas.

There are also thousands of NYPD vehicles parked on the connecting pier.

Firefighters are on scene battling the flames.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

