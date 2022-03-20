fire safety

NYC Mayor Eric Adams signs executive order to strengthen fire safety enforcement, outreach

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New York City Mayor Eric Adams signed an executive order to strengthen fire safety on Sunday.

The executive comes after the tragic Twin Parks apartment fire in the Bronx that killed 17 people in the Tremont neighborhood of the Bronx.

"We must work towards equipping every New Yorker and every building in this city with the tools to avoid an unspeakable tragedy like the one we saw two months ago," said Mayor Adams.



There will be an overall increased effort to identify safety violations earlier and increase fire safety compliance.

The Department of Housing Preservation and Development will continue to look for housing violation codes and also look for Fire Department compliance requirements in the buildings, like fire safety notices posted on entrance doors.

"Today's executive order strengthening fire safety enforcement and outreach is a proactive step that will save lives and help ensure we do not have a repeat of what occurred in January at Twin Parks," said Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson.

The FDNY will also work closely with the HPD to launch a campaign to educate New Yorkers on fire safety.

"Educating New Yorkers on fire safety is among the most important goals of the Fire Department - and one we take very seriously," said FDNY Acting Commissioner Laura Kavanaugh.

ALSO READ | New photos show suspect in 87-year-old grandmother's shove death
EMBED More News Videos

Police have released new photos of the woman wanted for allegedly shoving a beloved grandmother who later died from her injuries.



The outreach campaign will include education related to smoke detectors, self-closing doors, and stove knob covers as well as what residents should do in the event of a fire.

A school outreach program will also be coordinated between the FDNY and Department of Education to make teachers, staff and students aware of what safety measures they should take and go over evacuation procedures.

The City Council will also enact more fire safety legislation, like a sensible retrofit sprinkler systems bill, and increasing fines on landlords who falsely report fixing broken self-closing doors.

