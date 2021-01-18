coronavirus new jersey

New Jersey coronavirus update: Newark soup kitchen's mission to feed hungry as important as ever

Coronavirus Update New Jersey
NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- One of the most inspiring movements to emerge from the deadly and recession-sparking pandemic is the campaign to feed people who are hungry.

Food insecurity is an issue in the Tri-State area and some groups have made it their mission to help feed those in need, especially now amid the pandemic.

Before Brother Paul Miller set his sights on feeding families in crisis in Newark's central ward 16 years ago, the basement at St. Ann's Catholic Church on 16th Avenue was a storage space.

But it's been a soup kitchen ever since Miller made his charitable goal a reality.

"We started with a sink that was from the 1940s and an old home stove with one burner," Miller said.

ALSO READ | New Jersey couple offers food to neighbors in need with Blessing Box
EMBED More News Videos

Toni Yates reports on the couple offering good to those in need during the pandemic.



The soup kitchen, supported by Franciscan Charities, would feed hundreds of families in the dining hall until COVID forced the space to shut down - but it did not stop the outreach.

"It's changed in a dramatic way in that now there are more working poor, people who have lost their jobs, who have not been unemployed before but are now either unemployed or underemployed," Miller said.

Volunteers continue to show up because they could not leave their clients hungry. The chef kept cooking and meals were handed out outside - with precautions in place.

"We serve from our parking lot and we socially distance, we use a cart, we roll the cart up to the gate, and folks take their food," said volunteer and board member Melissa Hillier.

Hillier said they are in desperate need of diapers and COVID put a huge dent in the charity's fundraising, so they are in need of donations. Click here to help.

"Anybody can help, even the smallest donation goes a long way, so help us out, we're part of the community and we're gonna be here and keep going," said President of Franciscan Charities Greg Langan.

ALSO SEE: Surfers ride waves reaching 50 feet in Hawaii
EMBED More News Videos

Weather watchers in the Aloha State are reporting that the waves within the island chain were the biggest of the season.



national geographic covid newsletter sign up



MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



Tracking COVID-19 availability and progress in NYC
Find out if you are eligible and where you can go to get your vaccine

Find out how many people may get a COVID-19 vaccine before you

Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
Where to get tested in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
WATCH: Eyewitness to a Pandemic
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus



Submit a News Tip or Question
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew jerseynewarknew jerseycoronavirus new jerseynew jersey newscoronavirusreopen new jerseyhungerfood bankcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakbe kindcovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW JERSEY
COVID Live Updates: Vaccine distribution problems nationwide
Residents, staff at NJ long-term care facilities begin getting 2nd dose
COVID Live Updates: US nears 400K deaths, press is on for more vaccines
COVID Live Updates: More than 2M coronavirus deaths worldwide
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old accidentally shoots self in head in NYC apartment
2 NY men, including retired firefighter, facing charges in Capitol riot
Man caught living in Chicago airport for 3 months
VACCINE TRACKER: Where you can get the COVID-19 shot in NYC
Actor Steve Martin gets 1st dose of COVID vaccine
Sharpton, National Action Network host MLK Day public policy forum
Teen creates crafts program for kids in homeless shelters
Show More
California calls for pause to distributing some Moderna vaccine
Teen jailed in Cayman Islands for breaking quarantine released
Biden inauguration: See who's performing, how to watch live
COVID Live Updates: Vaccine distribution problems nationwide
Man fatally shot with assault-style rifle at recording studio
More TOP STORIES News