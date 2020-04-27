coronavirus new york

Coronavirus News: NY state to provide emergency funding for food banks

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York food banks are experiencing a huge spike in demand with more than one million people now out of work because of the coronavirus.

Governor Cuomo said the state will provide $25 million in emergency funding.

Food banks in New York City have seen a 100% surge in demand. It's 200% higher in Westchester County, he said.

The governor is also launching an initiative to purchase products from upstate farms and direct them to food banks.

Some dairy cooperatives update have been dumping milk because the market is soft.

"This is just total waster to me. We have people downstate who need food. We have farmers upstate who can't sell their product. We have to put those two things together," Cuomo said.

The initiative called Nourish NY will get the excess milk to people who need it.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



COVID-19 Help, Information and Resources

UPDATES
Grieving the lost: Tri-State residents who have died
New Jersey
Connecticut
New York City

Long Island



RELATED INFORMATION
Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes

Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Total count of NYC COVID-19 cases based on patient address

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew yorknew york citywestchester countymedicalmilkcoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkfood bankcoronavirus westchester countycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthandrew cuomofoodhospitalhealth carevirus
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK
Long Island teacher survives COVID-19
14.9% positive for antibodies from state study so far
Coronavirus cases surpass 3 million around the world
NYC plans to open 40 miles of streets to pedestrians
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Murphy's 6-part plan to reopen New Jersey
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
NYC plans to open 40 miles of streets to pedestrians
14.9% positive for antibodies from state study so far
NJ death toll surpasses 6,000 as Murphy unveils reopening plan
Flight path: Blue Angels flying over NYC, NJ Tuesday
Woman 'stunned' by crowded flight from NYC to Charlotte
Show More
NY nixes Dem presidential primary due to COVID-19 pandemic
Suspect with surgical mask wanted in Bronx subway shooting
Some movie theaters may not recover from COVID-19 shutdown
Cuomo now 53% favorable among Republicans, first time in 6 years
New York City to implement self-swab testing
More TOP STORIES News