ABC7 Unite: 2,000 families get fresh produce, groceries at New Jersey event

It was held at the Passaic City Hall Employee Parking Lot, located at the corner of Passaic and State streets with Mayor Hector Lora in attendance, as part of the city's ongoing relief effort to combat food insecurity amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Lora began a resource outreach program in March of 2020 in response to COVID-19 and the needs of the community that has included free water giveaways, homeless showers, and food distributions in partnership with the Salvation Army.
He also began a ShopRite gift card giveaway and directed a weekly food and gift card delivery for senior citizens and vulnerable families with food insecurities.
City Hall has been providing free meals to children and families at various locations throughout the city every day, and Lora coordinated resources to provide food for the community as part of the city's emergency response to the pandemic.
In July, the city partnered with the Community Food Bank of New Jersey, which provided 448 boxes of produce to add to the gift cards that were being distributed.
Due to rising demand, the city is working to secure a minimum of 1,800 boxes per week moving forward.
