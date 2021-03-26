coronavirus new york city

Here's how to get a free mini cheesecake from Junior's

Coronavirus update for NYC
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Want to get a free mini cheesecake from Junior's? All you need to do is show that you have received a COVID vaccine.

Beginning on Monday, March 29, and running through Memorial Day, Junior's Restaurant will be offering a free mini cheesecake to anyone who shows their vaccine card at their landmark restaurant at Flatbush Ave. and DeKalb in Downtown Brooklyn.

The Junior's mini cheesecakes are 1.5oz. versions of their Original New York Cheesecakes.

For more freebies, Krispy Kreme announced you can get an original glazed doughnut every day for the rest of the year with your vaccine card.

EMBED More News Videos

Here's a sweet treat that won't cost you a dime.



national geographic covid newsletter sign up



MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE




New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
Find out if you are eligible and where you can go to get your vaccine
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
Where to get tested in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut

WATCH: Eyewitness to a Pandemic
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus



Submit a News Tip or Question
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinknew york citydowntown brooklynbrooklyncoronavirus new york citymedicalreopen nyccoronavirusfree foodfree stuffhospitalscoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthjuniors restauranthospitalnyc newscheesecake
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
COVID Updates: Remdesivir shortens infection in patients, study shows
25,000 opt back into NYC in-person learning
COVID vaccines, testing coming to Broadway, Open Streets permanent
COVID Vaccine Updates: AstraZeneca lowers vax efficacy to 76%
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID Updates: Remdesivir shortens infection in patients, study shows
5 hurt when car jumps curb, hits pedestrian after NYC crash
Texas mom, who contracted COVID after giving birth, dies at 33
Cuomo under fire from some in NYC as top aide speaks out
Firefighters stage incredible tribute for young son of fallen firefighter
Man receives over 90,000 oily pennies as last paycheck
25,000 opt back into NYC in-person learning
Show More
NJ expanding vaccine eligibility to 55+ on April 5, target May 1 for all
Woman who was a pioneering WWII pilot turns 100 years old
Cruz leads GOP senators in US-Mexico border tour
NY indoor amusement parks, entertainment centers allowed to reopen
Oath Keepers leader told followers, 'Trump better do his damn duty': Feds
More TOP STORIES News