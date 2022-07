EMBED >More News Videos No explanation was provided about why the public service announcement was being released now.

FORDHAM HEIGHTS, Bronx (WABC) -- An overnight apartment fire left four people hurt in the Fordham Heights section of the Bronx.The fire started in the 2300 block of Ryer Avenue just after 12 a.m. Sunday.It took 60 firefighters nearly an hour to get the fire under control.Four people were taken to Jacobi Hospital.There was no immediate word on their conditions.The cause of the fire is under investigation.