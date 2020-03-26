Coronavirus News: Four Seasons Hotel to house medical workers free of charge

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- The Four Seasons Hotel in New York announced on Wednesday that they will house nurses, doctors and other medical personnel free of charge.Ty Warner Hotels and Resorts made the decision to open the Four Seasons New York as a response to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's call to action for businesses to help essential workers during the coronavirus pandemic."Many of those working in New York City have to travel long distances to and from their homes after putting in 18-hour days," founder and chairman Ty Warner said. "They need a place where they can rest and regenerate."The luxury hotel located on Manhattan's 'Billionaire's Row,' will house the workers free of charge.