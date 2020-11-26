coronavirus new york

Westchester Co. restaurant hands out hundreds of free Thanksgiving meals despite COVID losses

COVID-19 News and Information
By
WHITE PLAINS, Westchester Co. (WABC) -- The owner of a restaurant in Westchester County kept a generous holiday tradition alive, serving a free Thanksgiving dinner for anyone in need, no questions asked.

The line of people waiting for the Little Drunken Chef restaurant in White Plains to open stretched down the block Thursday morning.

Typically on Thanksgiving, restauranteur Bonnie Saran offers free meals at one of her restaurants that usually includes the full sit-down experience.

However, because of the coronavirus pandemic, this year's meal distribution is to-go only.

Staffers were busy preparing traditional turkey and ham alongside Indian favorites like chicken tikka masala.

Saran said her business is down about 60% due to the restrictions in place aimed at stemming the spread of COVID-19.

Still, she said there was no doubt in her mind that she would spread the spirit of the holiday this year.

"As any human being, the reason for our existence is to at least get a smile on somebody's face. We can make a difference in somebody's life in any shape, way or form, not just by giving a free meal. Me and my team are fortunate enough that we can make a difference in somebody's life, " Saran said.

Saran said the restaurant expected to give out at least 400 meals but was prepared for more.

TOP NEWS: 2 NYPD officers shot in Queens released from hospital on Thanksgiving
EMBED More News Videos

The officers were greeted with bagpipes and applause from fellow officers.



MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
Where to get tested for COVID-19 coronavirus
New CDC guidelines on masks
How coronavirus changed the New York region
UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey

Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus



Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinknew yorkwestchester countywhite plainsreopen westchestermedicalcoronavirusfree foodcoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkcoronavirus westchester countyreopen nycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthhospitalhealth carerestaurantviruswestchester news
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK
COVID Live Updates: CT imposes new fine on businesses that break coronavirus rules
Cuomo: COVID zones, schools & vaccine focus of NY's winter plan
'Irrelevant': Cuomo reacts to Supreme Court religious restrictions ruling
Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade very different this year
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'Jeopardy!' shares Alex Trebek's pre-recorded Thanksgiving message
Cuomo: COVID zones, schools & vaccine focus of NY's winter plan
2 NYPD officers shot released from hospital on Thanksgiving
'Irrelevant': Cuomo reacts to Supreme Court religious restrictions ruling
Sinkhole swallows car in Queens
Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade very different this year
Woman shot in head while standing in lobby has died
Show More
Attending a gathering? Assess your COVID risk here
AccuWeather: Rain to showers
COVID Live Updates: CT imposes new fine on businesses that break coronavirus rules
Five stabbed, one fatally, while leaving a house party
Hoping to curb cases, Newark's 10-day stay-at-home advisory takes effect
More TOP STORIES News