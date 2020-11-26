Westchester Co. restaurant hands out hundreds of free Thanksgiving meals despite COVID losses

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=8280130" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The officers were greeted with bagpipes and applause from fellow officers.

WHITE PLAINS, Westchester Co. (WABC) -- The owner of a restaurant in Westchester County kept a generous holiday tradition alive, serving a free Thanksgiving dinner for anyone in need, no questions asked.The line of people waiting for the Little Drunken Chef restaurant in White Plains to open stretched down the block Thursday morning.Typically on Thanksgiving, restauranteur Bonnie Saran offers free meals at one of her restaurants that usually includes the full sit-down experience.However, because of the coronavirus pandemic, this year's meal distribution is to-go only.Staffers were busy preparing traditional turkey and ham alongside Indian favorites like chicken tikka masala.Saran said her business is down about 60% due to the restrictions in place aimed at stemming the spread of COVID-19.Still, she said there was no doubt in her mind that she would spread the spirit of the holiday this year."As any human being, the reason for our existence is to at least get a smile on somebody's face. We can make a difference in somebody's life in any shape, way or form, not just by giving a free meal. Me and my team are fortunate enough that we can make a difference in somebody's life, " Saran said.Saran said the restaurant expected to give out at least 400 meals but was prepared for more.