George Floyd

George Floyd protests: Getaway driver busted in St. Pat's vandalism, cops say; suspects still at large

By Eyewitness News
MIDTOWN (WABC) -- A man who police described as the getaway driver in last week's vandalism of St. Patrick's Cathedral has been arrested, but the two women caught on camera tagging the building are still at large.

The man, Yadir S. Avila Rosas, 26, of Queens, was arrested and charged with criminal mischief and making graffiti.

It's believed the incident happened late in the day last Saturday as protests against George Floyd's death took place across the city.

One of the stairs was spray-painted with George Floyd's name and "BLM" on the wall.


RELATED STORIES:

SoHo like a war zone after looters go on rampage
Search for vandals who spray painted St. Patrick's Cathedral

President Trump takes shelter in White House bunker

Mayor de Blasio's daughter arrested during protests in NYC

Sunday's protests largely peaceful until night came

NYPD vehicle drives into group of Brooklyn protesters

Video shows NYPD officer shoving woman to ground during Floyd protests

PHOTOS: George Floyd protests erupt into violence in NYC

Minneapolis Park Police release bodycam footage near George Floyd's in-custody death

3 people, including Catskills woman, face federal charges in Molotov police attacks: source

Brooklyn protests: Calls for review of violent protests, police response; hundreds arrested

1 federal officer killed, 1 critically hurt near California protest in 'act of domestic terrorism'

Derek Chauvin, police officer accused in George Floyd's death, charged with murder

Mayor de Blasio urges protesters to remain peaceful, socially distant

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york citymanhattanprotestnypdst. patrick's cathedralvandalismbrooklyn newsgeorge floydviolencepolice brutalitypolicenyc newsmanhattan news
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GEORGE FLOYD
2 Buffalo officers face criminal charges in shoving of 75-year-old
Police arrest man accused of assaulting people posting BLM signs
George Floyd memorial service in NC: How to watch
DC expects city's largest protest since George Floyd's death
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 Buffalo officers face criminal charges in shoving of 75-year-old
Cuomo: New lows in COVID hospitalizations, deaths 'a big sigh of relief'
NYC protests remain mostly peaceful; arrests made in Brooklyn
Man dies after police-involved shooting in New Rochelle
2 cops suspended after violence toward protesters caught on video
7 On Your Side uncovers street vendors overcharging for Lysol
2 officers released from hospital after unprovoked attack in NYC
Show More
AccuWeather: Spotty afternoon storm
Catholic charities hand out meals to those impacted by COVID-19
DC expects city's largest protest since George Floyd's death
Charges against Minneapolis officers: What you need to know
'I can't breathe': Calls for justice after another death in custody
More TOP STORIES News