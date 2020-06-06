George Floyd protests: Getaway driver busted in St. Pat's vandalism, cops say; suspects still at large

The man, Yadir S. Avila Rosas, 26, of Queens, was arrested and charged with criminal mischief and making graffiti.
It's believed the incident happened late in the day last Saturday as protests against George Floyd's death took place across the city.
One of the stairs was spray-painted with George Floyd's name and "BLM" on the wall.
#BREAKING: One individual has been arrested in connection to the vandalism of St. Patrick’s Cathedral. The investigation is ongoing. pic.twitter.com/UV0xSQiPP6— NYPD Midtown North (@NYPDMTN) June 6, 2020
RELATED STORIES:
SoHo like a war zone after looters go on rampage
Search for vandals who spray painted St. Patrick's Cathedral
President Trump takes shelter in White House bunker
Mayor de Blasio's daughter arrested during protests in NYC
Sunday's protests largely peaceful until night came
NYPD vehicle drives into group of Brooklyn protesters
Video shows NYPD officer shoving woman to ground during Floyd protests
PHOTOS: George Floyd protests erupt into violence in NYC
Minneapolis Park Police release bodycam footage near George Floyd's in-custody death
3 people, including Catskills woman, face federal charges in Molotov police attacks: source
Brooklyn protests: Calls for review of violent protests, police response; hundreds arrested
1 federal officer killed, 1 critically hurt near California protest in 'act of domestic terrorism'
Derek Chauvin, police officer accused in George Floyd's death, charged with murder
Mayor de Blasio urges protesters to remain peaceful, socially distant
----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts