Gilgo Beach murders: Rex Heuermann due back in court; wife opens up

LONG ISLAND (WABC) -- The estranged wife of accused Gilgo Beach serial killer Rex Heuermann opened up on Monday, just days after returning to her Massapequa Park home, after police cleared it as a crime scene.

Asa Ellerup told ABC News in a phone call that it feels like "everything is destroyed" as she and her two kids, who are now adults, adjust to the reality that their family member has been arrested for being a serial killer.

"My children have been crying themselves to sleep. And I've been crying myself to sleep too," she said. "Every time my kids go through something... they open a box. Every single time they cry."

She says the boxed belongings, left behind by authorities, that they encountered when they arrived back home, are a constant reminder of Heuermann's alleged crimes.

"Everything is destroyed," she said. "It's worse than glass breaking on the floor."

Ellerup added that her son, who she said is developmentally delayed, has been sleeping in a chair at night.

ABC News obtained pictures of Rex Heuermann's Massapequa Park home, which were taken by Ellerup, following the house's search by authorities.

The photos depict the fallout of the authorities search of the alleged serial killers home, and were taken after Ellerup and her two adult children returned home last week after initially clearing the premises.

Meanwhile, Heuermann, who has been charged with the murders of three woman and is suspected in a fourth, is due back in court in Riverhead on Tuesday.

His hearing is scheduled for 2 p.m.

