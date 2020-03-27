coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus News: Queens doctor starts GoFundMe to provide dinner for hospital staff

By
FLUSHING, Queens (WABC) -- A hospital doctor in Queens has set up a GoFundMe page to raise money to provide dinners for the hospital staff.

At hospitals all across the city, the ambulances keep coming.

Dr. Michelle Hernandez is a resident at Flushing Hospital Medical Center, a smaller facility in Queens. It is, like every hospital in the city, transformed by the coronavirus and the overwhelming number of patients in need.

There are no visitors and no street clothes. Everyone you see is in protective gear from head to toe, but they are struggling to keep up with the dwindling supply of protective gear.

With the long hours and endless need, the hospital is overwhelmed and nearly at capacity.

On Wednesday, the hospital received a shipment of equipment, offering a little hope.

Hernandez has been on the front lines of this battle and has been inspired by those around her.

She says one of her gastroenterologists has been incredible.

It's because of that dedication, that in the middle of all this madness, Hernandez and her sister set up a GoFundMe page to raise money to provide dinners for the staff at the hospital.

She's raised enough so far to provide a few dinners for the staff.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



Frequently Asked Questions

Where are the testing centers
See how our communities are making a difference
Free educational resources for parents and children
How you can help victims of coronavirus
Where is COVID-19 now? and other resources
Coronavirus news and live updates in New York

Coronavirus news and live updates in New Jersey
Coronavirus news and live updates in Connecticut
New York City updates
Long Island updates

How coronavirus is leaving ghost towns in its path
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?

Social distancing: What is it and how does it stop the spread of coronavirus?
Coronavirus closures and cancelations
Coronavirus tips: What Americans need to know

Related Information
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew york cityflushingqueenscoronavirus new york citycoronavirushospitalscoronavirus new yorkcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthfoodhospitalgofundmedoctorscommunitynyc newsqueens news
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
Doctor details struggle of connecting with patients while wearing PPE
Grieving The Lost: Tri-State residents who died of COVID-19
Neighborhood Eats: Chef feeds healthcare workers with new program
Designer's 'flower flash' brighten up NYC streets
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
New York's face covering rule now in effect
Cuomo fires back after Trump tweets criticisms during briefing
Coronavirus response: Bob Iger named to job recovery task force
Disney on Bway concert stream benefits artists impacted by COVID-19
Reopening NY 'going to be an incremental process,' Cuomo says
Trump gives governors options on how to reopen the economy
LI woman deals with cancer diagnosis amid COVID-19 pandemic
Show More
Doctor details struggle of connecting with patients while wearing PPE
Porch projects bringing families together during COVID-19
Designer's 'flower flash' brighten up NYC streets
Coronavirus: California vs. New York - A timeline of two states
Nursing home families feel helpless as death toll climbs
More TOP STORIES News