Reopen NYC: Guggenheim Museum welcomes back visitors on Upper East Side

Guggenheim Museum welcomes back visitors on Upper East Side

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A popular Manhattan tourist attraction will welcome back visitors Saturday.

The Guggenheim Museum had been shut down due to the coronavirus since mid-March.

New enhanced safety measures are in place, including timed tickets for entry.

Just last month, two dozen employees were laid off.

The museum says it lost 1.4 million dollars every month the building remained closed.

