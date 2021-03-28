Up Close: Recent gun violence attacks in the US, NYC mayoral race and more

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The nation was rocked by two more mass killings less than a week apart. Last Monday, a gunman with an assault weapon walked into a supermarket in Boulder, Colorado, and killed 10 people.Six days earlier, another gunman walked into three spas in Atlanta, Georgia, and killed eight people -- including six Asian American women.In this episode of Up Close, Connecticut U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal addresses recent and past incidents of gun violence in this country.Plus, many New Yorkers are out of work, many businesses in New York City have shut down, and those who cannot afford to pay the rent are leaving.The 110th mayor of New York City will inherit a pandemic full of problems and a recession that will take some time to recover.Kathryn Garcia, the former Commissioner for the New York City Sanitation Department, says that she wants the job and will describe her campaign.Also, ABC News Political Director Rick Klein and Political Consultant Hand Sheinkopf discuss President Joe Biden's recent news conference, and former President Trump announces he will boost former administration officials in 2022.Up Close with Bill Ritter airs Sunday mornings at 11:00 on Channel 7.