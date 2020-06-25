reopen new jersey

Reopening New Jersey: Owner wants her hair loss salon to be considered essential

By
WALL, New Jersey (WABC) -- A New Jersey hair salon that specializes in hair loss is back open, and the owner is making a case for why she believes her business is essential.

"I was at work every day. I was at a point where I was like, I'm not going to work if my hair comes off," prosthetic hair client Sheri Valle said.

Chemotherapy and radiation took away Valle's full head of hair six years ago. She now wears a medical grade scalp prosthetic, not a wig.

"It's bad enough to have cancer, but to walk around almost bald is not a good thing as a woman," Valle said.

Now that salons in New Jersey have opened, Valle has an appointment first thing Saturday morning at Transitions Hair Solutions Hair & Scalp Center in Wall.

"You don't hear about it. It's considered ... we fall into the category of a hair salon. But that's not what we are," owner Danielle Marzella said.

They have been without services for three months.

"We just needed to get them back in because we just need to re-balance their scalp and put them back together again," Marzella said.

This is because bacteria can build up.

In the event of another shutdown, Marzella hopes her status changes.

"I do think it's essential," Marzella said. "I think the scalp hygiene is essential. I think the mental health aspect is essential. The scalp prosthetic itself is considered durable medical equipment."

Marzella has nearly 500 clients who use her prosthetics. And as you can imagine, she's fully booked.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


abc7NY Phase Tracker:



COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates
UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island

Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut
REOPENING INFORMATION

What's Open, What's Closed
Reopening New York State
Reopening New Jersey

Reopening Connecticut
RELATED INFORMATION
Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus

Total count of NYC, Long Island COVID-19 cases based on patient address
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew jerseymonmouth countymedicalhair stylingcoronavirus new jerseycoronavirusreopen new jerseycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19governor phil murphyhealthhairnew jerseysmall businessbusinesscancer
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
REOPEN NEW JERSEY
Coronavirus Updates: NYC on track for Phase 3 on July 6
Guidance on reopening NJ schools expected Friday
Coronavirus Updates: Travelers to NY, NJ, CT may need to quarantine
Jersey City pilot closes streets for outdoor seating, recreation
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NYC protests haven't caused spike in COVID-19 cases, data shows
Coronavirus Updates: NYC on track for Phase 3 on July 6
COVID quarantine will impact Tri-State travelers returning home
Connecticut plans for full-time, in-school education in the fall
NYC's top cop speaks out on civil unrest, police reform
NYC, LI, NJ warn of consequences in illegal fireworks crackdown
'White lives matter too': Police investigate CT racist rant video
Show More
NYPD officer in Queens chokehold surrenders to face charges
NYC mayor warns 22,000 city workers could be laid off
AccuWeather: Sunny, low humidity
Guidance on reopening NJ schools expected Friday
Program selling boxes of food supports farmers during pandemic
More TOP STORIES News