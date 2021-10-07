coronavirus new york

Coronavirus Update NY: Vaccine mandate looms for more health care workers

Coronavirus update for New York State
Vax mandate looms for more NY health care workers

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The Visiting Nurses Association on Manhattan's East Side is just one home health care agency bracing for possible staffing shortages today, as another vaccine mandate takes effect.

Workers in adult care facilities, home health agencies, long-term home health care programs and hospice care across the state of New York have until Thursday night to get their first COVID shot.

There are about 250,000 home health aides statewide.

It is estimated about 1 in 5 are not vaccinated.

Meantime, a vaccine mandate may not be far behind for the NYPD and New York City firefighters.

About 60% of these first responders are estimated to be vaccinated - and up until now, weekly testing has been an option for unvaccinated members.

Both NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea and FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro say they are in favor or making vaccines mandatory - and they've hinted that it's coming.

"I would be supportive of a vaccine mandate," said Shea. "I've said that from day one, I think that the science the health the emergency situation that we're in, it makes sense."

Nigro said New York's Bravest, who don't hesitate to run into burning buildings, should have no qualms about getting the shot.

"I think it's time people have had a long time to think about this, for our members to be mandated," Nigro said. "We're out there treating the public, their families deserve it, they deserve it and the public deserves it."



But this morning the city's largest police union says it has not been advised of any changes to the policy.

The Police Benevolent Association says while it supports vaccines for its members, it will fight any mandate.

