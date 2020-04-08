coronavirus new jersey

Coronavirus News: 12 deaths at Elizabeth nursing home

By Eyewitness News
ELIZABETH, New Jersey (WABC) -- A New Jersey nursing home is being closed to new admissions after at least a dozen deaths there were linked to the pandemic.

Eight staff members and another 16 residents at the Elizabeth Nursing and Rehabilitation Center have tested positive for the virus.

Five others are waiting for test results.

Approximately 10% of the virus deaths in New Jersey have been linked to nursing homes.

Related Information
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Coronavirus cases by county
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew jerseyelizabethhealthnursing homenew jerseymedicalcoronavirus new jerseynew jersey newscoronaviruscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19governor phil murphy
