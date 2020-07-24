reopen ny

Reopen NY: 37 bars, restaurants issued summonses for violating New York and SLA rules

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York State Police and the State Liquor Authority issued summonses to 37 downstate establishments that allegedly violated the state's bar and restaurant rules.

Governor Andrew Cuomo said that he and other officials believe that congregating at bars is directly connected to the increase of COVID-19 cases among young adults.

"The infection rate among 21 to 30, it went from 9 to 13, so we are watching that," Cuomo said. "I've asked local governments repeatedly to step up and do the enforcement. That's what they are supposed to do. Enforce the law. They are not enforcing aggressively enough. I said the State Liquor Authority and State Police would help."

The governor said that the SLA and police found a number of violations in the downstate area on Thursday night. He said summonses were issued in Manhattan, Long Island, Queens, Astoria, Rockville Centre, Baldwin, Jackson Heights, and Lower East Side.

"Local government, step up and do your job," he added.

On Tuesday, several New York bars and restaurants took a hit from the state for allegedly allowing overcrowding and social distancing violations.

The New York State Liquor Authority suspended 27 licenses statewide and brought 410 charges against establishments.

Governor Andrew Cuomo had called the violations "a very high rate of suspension."

Clusters of people, many of them not wearing face masks, were caught on video refusing to practice social distancing during the overnight hours in Queens Friday.


Locally, three bars in Queens and one in Suffolk had their liquor licenses suspended by the state for violation of outdoor dining regulations:

- Brik Bar in Astoria
- MIA in Astoria
- Live at the Maspeth Pizza House
- Secrets Gentleman club in Deer Park

State officials explained their reasoning for each establishment:

Brik Bar at 32-16 Steinway Street in Astoria: Brik Bar is one of the worst offenders on Steinway Street in Astoria, Queens, where large crowds have assembled for drinking and partying. The bar had been warned and served with SLA violations for allowing crowds to congregate and drink outside on multiple occasions in June. They were observed again in flagrant violation of the Governor's EO's this past weekend on July 16th and again on July 18th, ultimately resulting in the NYC Sheriff 's Office serving the location with a cease and desist order on outdoor service, issued by the New York City of Department of Transportation.

M.I.A Made in Astoria at 27-35 21st Street in Astoria:In another problematic section of Astoria, M.I.A was found to be serving alcohol to dozens of patrons who were standing, drinking, and congregating - not dining -- well past the 11 p.m. NYC curfew for outside dining. M.I.A. had previously been cited and warned for earlier violations of the Governor's Executive Orders.

Live at the Maspeth Pizza House 59-60 55th Rd in Maspeth: Another repeat offender, Maspeth Pizza had been cited and warned on multiple occasions for serving alcohol to standing patrons who were congregating outside its location. On July 10th and 19th, SLA Investigators observed this premises continuing its unlawful service, including after the 11 p.m. curfew, with numerous patrons standing, dancing and drinking alcoholic beverages in violation of social distancing rules. Investigators also witnessed servers with no facial coverings and patrons smoking hookah, in violation of the establishments license.

Secrets Gentleman's Club in Deer Park, Long Island: On July 17th, investigators with the SLA and Suffolk County Police Department conducted an undercover inspection of Secrets Gentleman's Club in Deer Park. The detail observed employees and patrons inside the premises without face coverings, including dancers performing, sharing the same stage pole, and giving lap dances in violation of the Governor's EO's and SLA Guidelines. The evidence reflected that, when the owner was confronted by an SLA investigator about the problematic dancing, he claimed it must have started without his knowledge after he had left -- unaware that he had already been caught on video buying drinks for the undercover agents and bragging about getting away with violating the Executive Orders.

RELATED: Hundreds gather, crowd Queens streets without masks

RELATED: Partygoers ignore social distancing guidelines in East Village

ALSO READ: NY, NJ, CT add 10 states to mandatory quarantine list

7 On Your Side Investigates: Up to 4,000 coronavirus cases prevented by NYC contact tracers
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio along with local health experts have repeatedly called contact tracing a key element in preventing another spike of coronavirus in the city.



Total count of NYC, Long Island COVID-19 cases based on patient address
