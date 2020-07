Reopen NY: 37 bars, restaurants issued summonses for violating New York and SLA rules

EMBED >More News Videos Clusters of people, many of them not wearing face masks, were caught on video refusing to practice social distancing during the overnight hours in Queens Friday.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York State Police and the State Liquor Authority issued summonses to 37 downstate establishments that allegedly violated the state's bar and restaurant rules.Governor Andrew Cuomo said that he and other officials believe that congregating at bars is directly connected to the increase of COVID-19 cases among young adults."The infection rate among 21 to 30, it went from 9 to 13, so we are watching that," Cuomo said. "I've asked local governments repeatedly to step up and do the enforcement. That's what they are supposed to do. Enforce the law. They are not enforcing aggressively enough. I said the State Liquor Authority and State Police would help."The governor said that the SLA and police found a number of violations in the downstate area on Thursday night. He said summonses were issued in Manhattan, Long Island, Queens, Astoria, Rockville Centre, Baldwin, Jackson Heights, and Lower East Side."Local government, step up and do your job," he added. On Tuesday , several New York bars and restaurants took a hit from the state for allegedly allowing overcrowding and social distancing violations.The New York State Liquor Authority suspended 27 licenses statewide and brought 410 charges against establishments.Governor Andrew Cuomo had called the violations "a very high rate of suspension."Locally, three bars in Queens and one in Suffolk had their liquor licenses suspended by the state for violation of outdoor dining regulations:- Brik Bar in Astoria- MIA in Astoria- Live at the Maspeth Pizza House- Secrets Gentleman club in Deer ParkState officials explained their reasoning for each establishment: