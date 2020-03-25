Coronavirus

Coronavirus News: 6th retirement community resident dies from COVID-19 in Suffolk County

By Eyewitness News
GREENPORT, Suffolk County (WABC) -- Peconic Landing, a care retirement community on Greenport, Long Island, announced the death of a sixth member Wednesday morning in connection with COVID-19.

The member was an 89-year-old man who tested positive on 3/22. He passed Tuesday evening and had been receiving treatment for symptoms of COVID-19 at Stony Brook Southampton Hospital since 3/23. The individual resides in the East Apartments for Independent Living. He had no known pre-existing conditions.

As of late last week, there were 13 other members who reside in the Health Center who have tested positive for the virus, the retirement community said, with 10 in stable condition.

A member of the retirement community's assisted living center has tested positive.

There are approximately 301 assisted living residents living at the facility, and up to this point, none of the residents have been affected.

All of the cases and deaths were located in the medical health center living area of the retirement facility.



MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



Frequently Asked Questions

Where are the testing centers

Free educational resources for parents and children

How you can help victims of coronavirus

Where is COVID-19 now? and other resources
Coronavirus news and live updates in New York

Coronavirus news and live updates in New Jersey

Coronavirus news and live updates in Connecticut

New York City updates

Long Island updates

How coronavirus is leaving ghost towns in its path

Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?

Social distancing: What is it and how does it stop the spread of coronavirus?

Coronavirus closures and cancelations

Coronavirus tips: What Americans need to know
Related Information

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessgreenportsuffolk countynursing homemedicalcoronavirus suffolk countycoronaviruscoronavirus long islandcoronavirus new yorkcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthcoronavirus deathssenior citizensretirement
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Fourth retirement community resident dies from COVID-19 in Suffolk County
CORONAVIRUS
Bay Area runner says she was attacked for asking others to social distance
Coronavirus infections soaring in NY - "We are not slowing it," Cuomo says
California teen apparently first COVID-19 death in US under age 18
NJ athlete waiting on COVID-19 drug after positive test was lost
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus infections soaring in NY - "We are not slowing it," Cuomo says
New York City considered a high-risk area
Prince Charles tests positive for coronavirus
Doctor created 3D model of lungs infected by COVID-19
NJ students send videos to residents of assisted living facility
Brooklyn principal's death elevates concerns for school staff
Walmart adding sneeze guards to help prevent COVID-19 spread
Show More
California teen apparently first COVID-19 death in US under age 18
Death toll climbs to 44 in NJ; New test site announced
Trump hoping to see US economy reopened by Easter
AccuWeather: Damp and chilly
FDA warns patients EpiPens may malfunction
More TOP STORIES News