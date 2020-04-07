7 On Your Side Investigates coronavirus and race; Check your zip code

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The COVID-19 virus is hitting communities of color the hardest, according to New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio. But so far, the city and state has not released the data to back it up.It's data some say can help save lives."COVID-19 is very scary," said Dr. Uche Blackstock, who works at an urgent care center in Brooklyn. "And I'm seeing more of the walking wounded."When it comes to the types of patients walking in with the virus, Dr. Blackstock said she's seeing a disturbing trend."What I've noticed over the past few weeks is more black and brown patients," she said. "A lot of them are essential workers. They work for the MTA or the police department, and some of them are service workers."But it's hard to tell if her suspicions are a widespread reality. The city and state of New York releases all types of information on who's getting the virus from gender to age to underlying conditions, but race has not be disclosed.The mayor said the city plans to release the information sometime this week, but some say it's not soon enough."This disease is affecting people disproportionately," de Blasio said. "Lower income communities, in communities that have had more health problems historically, and in communities of color."A nationwide civil rights group sent a letter to the federal government this week demanding the release of race data immediately and calling on state health departments to do the same"Sadly, we're being left in the dark," said Kristen Clarke, president and executive director of Lawyers' Committee for Civil Rights Under Law. "This data is critical to make sure we have an effective and targeted response."While waiting for the information to be released, 7 on your Side Investigates crunched its own data based on positive cases and where patients live.The zip codes in dark blue are the hardest hit and tend to be communities with a larger percentage of minorities and with higher poverty levels."I think the data's going to confirm what we know," Dr. Blackstock said.Some doctors say it's important to know in order to figure out how to get better care to those in need."Whether they need more testing or maybe they need more trained health care workers," Dr. Blackstock said. "Or those who are the ones that are going to need more ventilators."